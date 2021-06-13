Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karnes City, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Karnes City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzjw4V00

(KARNES CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Karnes City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Karnes City area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Karnes City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 110 E Calvert Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

110 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.30
$2.89

Valero

1905 S Us-181, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.03
$--
$2.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 125 Business Park Blvd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Karnes City Today

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
12
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karnes City, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related