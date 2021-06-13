Don’t overpay for gas in Karnes City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(KARNES CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Karnes City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Karnes City area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Karnes City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 110 E Calvert Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 110 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 2.89

Valero 1905 S Us-181, Karnes City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 125 Business Park Blvd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.