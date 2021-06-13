High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Haskell as of Sunday

(HASKELL, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Haskell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Haskell area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop, at 200 N 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.