Haskell, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Haskell as of Sunday

Posted by 
Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 8 days ago
(HASKELL, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Haskell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Haskell area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop, at 200 N 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Haskell Save-a-$ Fuel Stop at 200 N 1St St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Haskell, TX
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

