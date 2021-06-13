Cancel
Afton, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Afton

Posted by 
Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cO5CF_0aSzjsXb00

(AFTON, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Afton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Afton area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 201 N Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

201 N Washington St, Afton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.44

Sinclair

1220 S Washington St, Afton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 391 Washington. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Afton, WY
ABOUT

With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

