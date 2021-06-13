Analysis shows most expensive gas in Afton

(AFTON, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Afton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Afton area ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 201 N Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 201 N Washington St, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Sinclair 1220 S Washington St, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 391 Washington. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.