Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax, WA

Are you overpaying for gas in Colfax? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql0UK_0aSzjres00

(COLFAX, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Colfax?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Colfax area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.40 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colfax area appeared to be at Busch Distributors, at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colfax area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Busch Distributors

126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$--
$4.31
$3.59

Chevron

113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.40
$3.57
$3.62
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colfax Today

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
11
Followers
90
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Colfax, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Colfax, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday#Busch Distributors#W Walla Walla Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Top homes for sale in Colfax

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MLS# 254454 Beautiful newer home with open floor plan and very private location. 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 1608 square feet. High ceilings create
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Colfax gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COLFAX, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colfax area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon. Cenex at 205 E Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.4.
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Price check: Diesel prices around Colfax

(COLFAX, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Colfax area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Colfax area went to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, the survey found:
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Colfax

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colfax: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 2. Taco Bell Team Member; 3. Customer Service/ Tech Support Agent; 4. Business Relationship Officer; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1814.04 / Week; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1763.1 / Week; 9. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week; 10. CDL Class A Driver - Local P&D;
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Work remotely in Colfax — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 2. Inbound Sales/Retention Agent; 3. Technical Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Start immediately with these jobs in Colfax

These companies in Colfax are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service/ Tech Support Agent; 2. Inbound Sales Agent - $1500 Joining Bonus; 3. Technical Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Colfax, WAPosted by
Colfax Today

Ready for a change? These Colfax jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colfax: 1. SALES MANAGER / LEADERSHIP POSITION - Work Remotely; 2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,429 per week; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Imaging Appointment Scheduler; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 7. Business Relationship Officer; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $2428.96 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $2153 / Week; 10. CDL A Company Drivers;