Are you overpaying for gas in Colfax? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(COLFAX, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Colfax?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Colfax area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.4, with an average price of $3.40 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colfax area appeared to be at Busch Distributors, at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colfax area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ 4.31 $ 3.59

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ 3.57 $ 3.62 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 205 E Harrison St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.