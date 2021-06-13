Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, IN

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hagerstown

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOb6H_0aSzjnNC00

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Hagerstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hagerstown area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hagerstown area appeared to be at Speedway, at 298 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

298 E Main St, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 1589 In-1. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
31
Followers
89
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerstown, IN
City
Speedway, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hagerstown, INPosted by
Hagerstown News Beat

Where's the cheapest gas in Hagerstown?

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Hagerstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1534 N State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1598 In-1, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.
Hagerstown, INPosted by
Hagerstown News Beat

Sun forecast for Hagerstown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hagerstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hagerstown, INPosted by
Hagerstown News Beat

These Hagerstown companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Hagerstown are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Virtual Sales - 100% Remote Position; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule - Remote; 3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 7. Work from Home - Sales;