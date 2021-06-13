Cancel
Malad City, ID

Paying too much for gas Malad City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Malad City Daily
 8 days ago
(MALAD CITY, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Malad City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Malad City area was $3.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 295 E 50 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

295 E 50 S, Malad City
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 296 E 50 S. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Malad City, ID
