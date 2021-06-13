Paying too much for gas Malad City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MALAD CITY, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Malad City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Malad City area was $3.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 295 E 50 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 295 E 50 S, Malad City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 296 E 50 S. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.