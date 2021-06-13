Where’s the most expensive gas in Sonora?
(SONORA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sonora?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sonora area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sonora area appeared to be at Road Ranger, at 601 Us-277.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sonora area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.