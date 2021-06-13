Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Has an Easy Way to Cook Perfect Shrimp

I am deeply and importantly passionate about artichokes, and in season, they are my single greatest vice. I buy large globe artichokes by the case, steam them four to six at a time, and eat them in pairs, dipped in a punchy lemon Dijon caper dressing. I can eat artichokes literally every single day while they are in season, and still miss them as soon as they leave the stores. They might be the only food on the planet that is utterly craveable, but also terrifically good for you. An indulgence that you cannot overdo (if you aren't stuffing them with breadcrumbs or deep frying them or dunking them in butter), they are the perfect obsession. They're low in calories and carbs, high in fiber and antioxidants, full of good for you nutrients like folate, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, B complex vitamins, and a rich source of minerals like potassium and manganese, copper and iron, and even calcium! The same, sadly, cannot be said of chips or ice cream.