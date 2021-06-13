Cancel
Crane, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Crane: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Crane Post
Crane Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJuGe_0aSzjfJO00

(CRANE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Crane area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crane area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 901 S Gaston St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon

901 S Gaston St, Crane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Stripes

1401 S Gaston St, Crane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.44
$--

Stripes

423 N Gaston St, Crane
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.44
$3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crane, TX
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

