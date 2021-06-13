Don’t overpay for gas in Crane: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CRANE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Crane area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crane area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 901 S Gaston St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 901 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Stripes 1401 S Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.44 $ --

Stripes 423 N Gaston St, Crane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.44 $ 3.22

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.