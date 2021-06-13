Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell Springs, KY

Helen B. Chumbley Oakes, age 76, of Russell Springs

By Sean Hammond
lakercountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen B. Chumbley Oakes, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center, in Somerset. She was 76 years of age. Helen was born on June 18, 1944, in Russell County, daughter of the late John and Ermine Roy Chumbley. She married Lewell “Beager” Oakes on August 15, 1964, in Jamestown, Tennessee. The couple shared over 53 years together, working the family dairy farm side by side. Helen loved making her flower beds and enjoyed embroidering, sewing and quilting.

lakercountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell Springs, KY
City
Jamestown, KY
State
Tennessee State
Somerset, KY
Obituaries
County
Russell County, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Jamestown, TN
City
Somerset, KY
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Sewing#Bernard Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
POTUSNBC News

Judge dismisses most claims against Trump administration in clearing of Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.