Helen B. Chumbley Oakes, age 76, of Russell Springs

Helen B. Chumbley Oakes, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center, in Somerset. She was 76 years of age. Helen was born on June 18, 1944, in Russell County, daughter of the late John and Ermine Roy Chumbley. She married Lewell “Beager” Oakes on August 15, 1964, in Jamestown, Tennessee. The couple shared over 53 years together, working the family dairy farm side by side. Helen loved making her flower beds and enjoyed embroidering, sewing and quilting.lakercountry.com