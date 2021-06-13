Cancel
Ajo, AZ

Are you overpaying for gas in Ajo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Ajo Post
Ajo Post
 8 days ago
(AJO, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Ajo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ajo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 560 N 2Nd Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 560 N 2Nd Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ajo, AZ
ABOUT

With Ajo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

