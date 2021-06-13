Are you overpaying for gas in Ajo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(AJO, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Ajo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ajo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 560 N 2Nd Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 560 N 2Nd Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.