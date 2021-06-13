Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Bloomfield
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the New Bloomfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Bloomfield area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 230 S Carlisle St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.45
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.72
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.