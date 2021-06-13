Cancel
New Bloomfield, PA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 8 days ago
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the New Bloomfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Bloomfield area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 230 S Carlisle St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

230 S Carlisle St, New Bloomfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.45
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.72
$3.48

Amanda's Pure & Simple

2 Juniata Pkwy E, Newport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Swenson 24 Hour Fuels at 205 E Main St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

