With the first set of games having now been played, we take a look at one captaincy option from each of the four days that take place during Matchday 2. Hear us out here. While the temptation was to go for either Ciro Immobile or Lorenzo Insigne for the opening day of Matchday 2, the fact that there will be three more opportunities to nail the captaincy following Wednesday's games means that EURO Fantasy managers can afford to take a bit of a risk early doors, if you can even call Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.5m) a risk. The marauding left-back gave his best impression of a prime Marcos Alonso (one for you FPL players) against Turkey on Matchday 1, as he was frequently to be found in dangerous positions. Indeed, his attacking endeavours were rewarded with an assist and nine points in the opener and a similar performance against Switzerland could see him produce another haul for his grateful owners.