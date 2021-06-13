Cancel
Scottville, MI

Paying too much for gas Scottville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzjUYH00

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Scottville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 423 E Us Highway 10.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP

423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.18

Shell

101 E State St, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$--

Admiral

130 W State St, Scottville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4888 W Us-10. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scottville, MI
With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

