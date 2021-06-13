Paying too much for gas Scottville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Scottville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Scottville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 423 E Us Highway 10.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 423 E Us Highway 10, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Shell 101 E State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

Admiral 130 W State St, Scottville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4888 W Us-10. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.