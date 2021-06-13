Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norton

(NORTON, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Norton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norton area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norton area appeared to be at Alta Convenience, at 812 North State St..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Alta Convenience 812 North State St., Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.96

Love's Travel Stop 303 W Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.54 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 3.04

Casey's 101 E Holme St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.