Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norton
(NORTON, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Norton area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norton area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norton area appeared to be at Alta Convenience, at 812 North State St..
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.54
$2.84
$3.14
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.14
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.