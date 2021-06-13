Cancel
Norton, KS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norton

Posted by 
Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUVb3_0aSzjTfY00

(NORTON, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.65 for gas in the Norton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norton area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norton area appeared to be at Alta Convenience, at 812 North State St..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Alta Convenience

812 North State St., Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.96

Love's Travel Stop

303 W Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.54
$2.84
$3.14
$2.99
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.14
$3.04

Casey's

101 E Holme St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 303 W Holme St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norton News Flash

Norton News Flash

Norton, KS
ABOUT

With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

