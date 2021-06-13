Cancel
Lawtey, FL

Paying too much for gas Lawtey? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lawtey News Watch
 8 days ago
(LAWTEY, FL) Gas prices vary across the Lawtey area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lawtey area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.97 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lawtey area appeared to be at Shell, at 23002 Us-301.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

23002 Us-301, Lawtey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

Shell

23039 Nw Fl-16, Starke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.62
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 22874 Us-301 N. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

