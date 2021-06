Ever since Warner Bros. seemingly gave into demand, bowed down to fans and released the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, many have taken this to mean that creating enough noise on social media can get the same reaction for any movie. Whether the decision to release Zack Snyder's version of the DC blockbuster was truly down fan power or was the plan all along is something that will probably never be entirely known, but that won't stop fans of the 90s Dark Knight offering of Batman Forever joining together on 16th June to demand Joel Schumacher's first cut of the movie be released in the form of - wait for it - The Schumacher Cut. Well, who saw that name coming?