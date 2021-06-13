Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Wendover, NV

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in West Wendover

Posted by 
West Wendover News Watch
West Wendover News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzjMjh00

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in West Wendover?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.5, with an average price of $3.40 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the West Wendover area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 820 Wendover Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$3.70
$3.90
$3.45

Pilot

1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.42
$3.72
$3.93
$3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1711 Butte St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover, NV
2
Followers
76
Post
459
Views
ABOUT

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Wendover, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Chevron#Nv#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

West Wendover gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Depending on where you fill up in West Wendover, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Smith's at 1855 Wendover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 820 Wendover Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Wendover area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon. Sinclair at 1711 Butte St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

West. Wendover is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Wendover. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

Local price review shows West Wendover diesel price, cheapest station

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater West Wendover area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater West Wendover area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd.
West Wendover, NVPosted by
West Wendover News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around West Wendover

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Wendover: 1. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (West Wendover); 2. Regional CDL Class A Drivers - Increased Pay!; 3. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 4. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available;