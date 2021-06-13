Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in West Wendover?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.5, with an average price of $3.40 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the West Wendover area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 820 Wendover Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 820 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ 3.45

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.93 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1711 Butte St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.