Burns, OR

Are you overpaying for gas in Burns? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Burns Bulletin
 8 days ago
(BURNS, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.64 for gas in the Burns area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burns area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1202 Oregon Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Burns area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1202 Oregon Ave, Burns
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.53

Chevron

617 N Us-20, Hines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.87
$--
$3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

