Are you overpaying for gas in Burns? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Three for the price of one.... Parking included!! This is a great opportunity to jump in and purchase this PRIME COMMERCIAL real estate in historic downtown Burns Oregon. This property is in the old part of Burns which was mainly built in the late 1800's and some of these buildings are pretty amazing and many of the historic buildings have been or are in the process of a complete overhaul. The downtown area is in revitalization mode. Time to become a part of it. The main building houses two separate businesses on one side is a office and print shop business "Shepard Graphics" the other side is a "Gallery 14" on the back end is "Payroll and Temp Office". All buildings are in great shape and are currently in operation. The current rents on the building are $550 Shepard Graphics, $550 Art Gallery, $350 Payroll and Temp Office. Total rents are $1450 Per month. The property is located on one of the best and most exposed corners of main street and has a huge parking area in the back, or you could develop another business in that area. The buildings are made out of stone and mortar and local wood. The two main buildings have air conditioning and a good forced air oil heat system. The Payroll and Temp Office has electric heat. The roof is rubber and does not leak. The front awning on the building was rebuilt last year and is structurally sound. They are also installing brand new front display windows in the next few months. The exterior of the building has been recently repainted and repaired. This would be a great investment property. Many of these buildings on main street have been remodeled and are incredibly amazing. This may also qualify for a historic restoration grant as well. Come take a look at these buildings and let your imagination run wild. For a private showing please contact Robert Paramore at 541-413-1717 cell, I will need a 24 hour notice to show the property. The kitchen has been updated and has plenty of counter space making dinnertime a breeze! There is a formal dining room to accommodate any type of gathering. The yard is fenced and has a beautiful stone retaining wall that runs along the entire backside. The mature trees provide lots of shade and beauty, especially in the summer and fall. Recent updates include dual pane vinyl windows and vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom. There are many possibilities, don't miss out! Contact the listing agent today. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with living room large open kitchen and separate pantry/laundry/mud room. The home has new carpet in two of the bedrooms. It also has upgraded dual pane vinyl windows throughout the home. It has a pellet stove in the living room for the main source of heat. This home is currently being rented and the owner signed an agreement with the renters that should he get an offer they have 6 months to move out of the home. They are currently paying $800 per month for rent and seem to be good renters. The exterior of the home is shake siding with a composite roof. It has a block foundation and one corner of the home needs some work on the foundation. It is located on a good sized corner lot and has plenty of parking area, huge mature trees and a garden area. This is one of the cheaper homes on the market right now. Values are going up and up, take advantage of this today. This is a great little investment rental. We are so short on rentals in the area. Contact Robert Paramore for a private showing today at: 541-413-1717 cell. It is close to the center of town where you could enjoy shopping and dining, but far enough to appreciate peace and quiet.