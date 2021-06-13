Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dudley, MA

Algonquin girls track and field grabs the Class A Championship for a second straight time

Milford Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUDLEY — Algonquin girls track and field coach Patrick Galvin said his team is on the upswing as a program, and Saturday, they proved again why that couldn’t be more true. Sparked by wins from senior captain Christina DeFeudis in the 100-meter dash and long jump, a first-place performance by junior Priscilla de Carvalho in the high jump, and a victory by the 400-sprint relay team, Algonquin outscored Wachusett Regional, 131.5-120, to repeat as Class A champions at the 48th District E Dick Mulligan Girls Class Meet at Shepherd Hill.

www.milforddailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Worcester, MA
City
Dudley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Straight Time#Wachusett Regional#The T Hawks#Bryant#Division Central West 1#Amsa Amsa#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Public SafetyNBC News

Airlines, unions ask the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence

Organizations representing airlines and workers sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday urging stricter enforcement and consequences for violent passengers after a year of increased incidents. Together, corporations and their workers are requesting the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration push for “public prosecution” of passengers who...