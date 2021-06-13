Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, MT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Glasgow as of Sunday

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzjA8z00

(GLASGOW, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Glasgow?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glasgow area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 430 1St Ave N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

430 1St Ave N, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 204 1St Ave N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
11
Followers
82
Post
411
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Gasbuddy Sunday#Cenex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) According to Glasgow gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 430 1St Ave N. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Conoco at 204 1St Ave N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.01 if you’re buying diesel in Glasgow, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 430 1St Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.13 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Holiday at 108 1St Ave N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14.
Glasgow, MTPosted by
Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Glasgow: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;