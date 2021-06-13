Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in San Saba?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Saba area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Saba area appeared to be at Exxon, at 307 N High St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 307 N High St, San Saba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 106 W Wallace St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.