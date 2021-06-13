Cancel
San Saba, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in San Saba

Posted by 
San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SAN SABA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in San Saba?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Saba area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Saba area appeared to be at Exxon, at 307 N High St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

307 N High St, San Saba
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 106 W Wallace St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Saba, TX
With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
San Saba, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Take advantage of Saturday sun in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Saba. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Saba. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Saba: Wednesday, June 16: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Saba area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1204 W Wallace St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 307 N High St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

Rainy forecast for San Saba? Jump on it!

(SAN SABA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in San Saba Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

These houses are for sale in San Saba

(SAN SABA, TX) Looking for a house in San Saba? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
San Saba, TXPosted by
San Saba Dispatch

House hunt San Saba: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute little home located in a great neighborhood. This property is a 3,2 with a two car covered carport. New windows were installed in 2019, new roof 2021, master bath renovated in 2020, sea container shop expanded in 2019. Also includes an in ground sprinkler system, but not automatic. The fireplace was perfect for keeping you warm during the winter storms. Original hardwood floors throughout the house. Huge trees shade the property. Imagine yourself reading a book in your hammock or star gazing at night in the spacious backyard. If you have been looking to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city then look no further because this property has a little bit of everything! Won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brandi Allison, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 20 Acres with water and electricity. About 15 minutes from San Saba. There is a tank on the property, good cover for deer and other wildlife. Privacy and has a wooden storage building in need of repair. Some pens on property. A DW with 960 sq. ft. that will need major repair. Taxes $2660.57<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billie Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> NEW LOWER PRICE!!! This property sits at edge of city limits and last house on a dead end street. Large rooms including bonus room to make office or 5th bedroom. Two large carports, workshop, covered patio area and separate uncovered patio area, , Sit outside and watch deer visit corn feeder in back yard. This has the convenience of the city and feel of the country. This is a must see home and priced to sell.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tracy Hollingsworth, Ranch House Realty at 325-938-6434</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is located in the middle of the action. Walking distance to restaurants, schools, gas station and soon the local grocery store will be located across the street. This property has the potential to be a business location or a residence. It has central heat and air and is all electric. Bathroom has tub shower combination. Kitchen has built in cook top and oven, vent a hood and dishwasher. Move in ready.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Janet Hoyt, Hoyt Real Estate at 325-205-0601</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>