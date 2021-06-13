Lively summer 2021 events at Whiting Library
CHESTER, Vt. – Reconnect with the Whiting Library this summer and renew your love of reading, learning, and community. Discover fun events and programs for kids and their caregivers through the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge “Tails and Tales” plus The Nature Museum will once again offer an incredible 7-week series of nature programs in the library’s backyard. Flock to Whiting Library’s website or call to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and Nature Museum events.vermontjournal.com