The Girls’ Track and Field season came to an end at the State Championships on June 6th with freshman, Alexus Roberts running in the 100 Hurdles. It wrapped up a spectacular season which saw the team finish with a 76-17-1 (81%) record (10-0-1 in duals/tris/quads). They were the OCC-Capital Champions for the 4th season in a row. They won the Golden Eagle Relays for the 2nd year in a row. They won the Northland Relays in their first time at that meet.