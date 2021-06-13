Analysis shows most expensive gas in Walsenburg

(WALSENBURG, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Walsenburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Walsenburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walsenburg area appeared to be at TA Express, at 455 Us-85-87.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

TA Express 455 Us-85-87, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.47

7-Eleven 235 W 7Th St, Walsenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 4.02 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 416 Us 87. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.