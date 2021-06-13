Cancel
Morganton, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Morganton as of Sunday

 8 days ago
(MORGANTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Morganton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morganton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morganton area appeared to be at Valero, at 8101 Appalachian Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

8101 Appalachian Hwy, Mineral Bluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.05
$3.19
$3.19
card
card$3.06
$3.11
$3.25
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ingles at 5679 Appalachian Hwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morganton, GA
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

