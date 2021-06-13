Cancel
Spicer, MN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Spicer

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzieK200

(SPICER, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Spicer?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Spicer area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 102 Ruth St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 102 Ruth St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spicer, MN
5
Followers
93
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Spicer gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(SPICER, MN) According to Spicer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 102 Ruth St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Take a look at these homes on the Spicer market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Exquisite North Shore inspired estate on Green Lake! Surrounded by wooded privacy, elevated lake views + prime lakeshore on Emerald Bay! Impressive entrance &
Price check: Diesel prices around Spicer

(SPICER, MN) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Spicer area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Spicer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at Shell at 4820 Us-71 Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 102 Ruth St.
Spicer diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(SPICER, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Spicer area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Spicer area went to Shell at 4820 Us-71 Ne, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Shell at 102 Ruth St, the survey found:
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Spicer

(SPICER, MN) Gas prices vary across the Spicer area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Spicer

(SPICER, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Spicer, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. Shell at 102 Ruth St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 102 Ruth St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Spicer-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Mediterranean style home with spacious lot and 200 feet of shoreline on Lake Florida. Features custom kitchen with maple cabinetry, large granite center island, in-floor heated tile, and beautiful lake views. Lakeside private master suite has screened-in patio with incredible views, large walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with granite double vanity, and tiled walk-in shower. Upper level has 2 guest bedrooms with private ensuites, and guest bedroom with private balcony. Lower level has 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, in-home theater with built-in concession stand, and wet bar. Property has heated 3-stall garage with epoxy floors and 1/2 bath with access from garage and lakeside. Large multi-level patios offer outdoor entertainment and incredible views. Welcome to Lake Florida!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Olson, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cute, inexpensive 3 Bed/1 Bath starter home! Lots of recent updates with room for your own style! Large yard with a covered deck and patio space. New furnace installed in 2021. Recent kitchen remodel including flooring and appliances. Huge master bedroom. Full bathroom and laundry facilities on the main floor (just needs a dryer). 18' x 22' Shed could be a great workshop or converted back to a garage!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Cook, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Absolutely beautiful and very private horse and hunting ranch with 3 acres conveniently located near New London. This home features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Open floor plan with breathtaking views of approximately 500 acres of wildlife area. Expansive main floor kitchen and dining areas, living room with fieldstone fireplace, mudroom and private office. Master suite includes walk-in closet, dual showers, and whirlpool tub. Three large upper level bedrooms, walk-in closets, built-in desks, and jack and jill bathroom. Lower level game room, family room with fieldstone fireplace, wet bar and guest bedroom great for entertaining. Oversized heated 3-stall garage with cabinets and sink. Professionally landscaped with large wrap around resort style deck, 3-season screened porch, swimming pool and shed. 60x60 heated and insulated shed, bathroom, 36x40 horse barn with 4 stalls, tack room, and hay storage area. This may be one of the most impressive settings in the area. A must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Baeth, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy 75 ft of shoreline on one of Kandiyohi Counties best lakes, Lake Andrew! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features vaulted ceiling, screened porch, and great lake views. Living space above the garage offers overflow for guests with separate bathroom. Property has lakeside firepit, deck, and 2-stall garage with workspace. Call for more details!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Olson, New London Real Estate, Inc. at 320-354-5494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>