Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Spicer

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Mediterranean style home with spacious lot and 200 feet of shoreline on Lake Florida. Features custom kitchen with maple cabinetry, large granite center island, in-floor heated tile, and beautiful lake views. Lakeside private master suite has screened-in patio with incredible views, large walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with granite double vanity, and tiled walk-in shower. Upper level has 2 guest bedrooms with private ensuites, and guest bedroom with private balcony. Lower level has 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, in-home theater with built-in concession stand, and wet bar. Property has heated 3-stall garage with epoxy floors and 1/2 bath with access from garage and lakeside. Large multi-level patios offer outdoor entertainment and incredible views. Cute, inexpensive 3 Bed/1 Bath starter home! Lots of recent updates with room for your own style! Large yard with a covered deck and patio space. New furnace installed in 2021. Recent kitchen remodel including flooring and appliances. Huge master bedroom. Full bathroom and laundry facilities on the main floor (just needs a dryer). 18' x 22' Shed could be a great workshop or converted back to a garage! This home features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Open floor plan with breathtaking views of approximately 500 acres of wildlife area. Expansive main floor kitchen and dining areas, living room with fieldstone fireplace, mudroom and private office. Master suite includes walk-in closet, dual showers, and whirlpool tub. Three large upper level bedrooms, walk-in closets, built-in desks, and jack and jill bathroom. Lower level game room, family room with fieldstone fireplace, wet bar and guest bedroom great for entertaining. Oversized heated 3-stall garage with cabinets and sink. Professionally landscaped with large wrap around resort style deck, 3-season screened porch, swimming pool and shed. 60x60 heated and insulated shed, bathroom, 36x40 horse barn with 4 stalls, tack room, and hay storage area. This may be one of the most impressive settings in the area. A must see! Living space above the garage offers overflow for guests with separate bathroom. Property has lakeside firepit, deck, and 2-stall garage with workspace. Call for more details!