Don’t overpay for gas in Glenwood: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GLENWOOD, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Glenwood area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glenwood area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.83 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 283 Us-70.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Glenwood area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 283 Us-70, Glenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.46 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 47 Us-70. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.