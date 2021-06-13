Don’t overpay for gas in Glenwood: Analysis shows most expensive station
(GLENWOOD, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Glenwood area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glenwood area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.78 to $2.83 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 283 Us-70.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Glenwood area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.46
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 47 Us-70. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.