Oroville, WA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Oroville?

Oroville Daily
 8 days ago
(OROVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Oroville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $136.59 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.31 per gallon to $139.9, with an average price of $30.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oroville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Petro-Canada, at 6201 45Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Petro-Canada

6201 45Th St, Osoyoos
card$139.90
$152.90
$159.90
$135.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super Duper Foods at 33607 Us-97. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.31 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oroville

(OROVILLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $132.49 if you’re buying diesel in Oroville, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Oroville area on Tuesday, found that Super Duper Foods at 33607 Us-97had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.41 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $135.9.
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Saturday sun alert in Oroville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OROVILLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oroville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oroville Saturday

(OROVILLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oroville area offering savings of $136.59 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Super Duper Foods at 33607 Us-97 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $139.9.
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Oroville diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $132.47

(OROVILLE, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $132.47 in the greater Oroville area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Oroville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.43, at Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $135.9, listed at Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St.
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Oroville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $136.57 per gallon

(OROVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Oroville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $136.57 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gene's Native Smokes at 5 Wards Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 6201 45Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $139.9.
Oroville, WAPosted by
Oroville Daily

Check out these homes on the Oroville market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you are looking for your own WATERFRONT Paradise, look no further!! This fabulous WATERFRONT Home sits on nearly an acre and is easily one of the most desirable properties on Lake Osoyoos!! Spacious home has tons of room, beautiful mature landscaping, huge lawn, private beach, and boat dock! Walk into the formal entrance with a large grand staircase, take in the VIEWS from every room, and enjoy your personal retreat in the roomy Master Suite, which encompasses the entir4e upper floor! Large deck to take in lake life, wet bar, oversized triple car garage, basketball court...this home has it all!! Endless possibilities for anyone seeking privacy and serenity by the water!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynsey Bilbruck, Keller Williams - Spokane at 509-458-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2MDEzNTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This is the very best Veranda Beach Waterfront location. The most popular Chris Craft Model overlooking Lake Osoyoos. Two bedroom plus spacious bunk room. Fully furnished, new easy-care flooring. Just steps to the Marina. This cottage has been professionally decorated and shows acccordingly.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jim Hammond, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTExMjI3MjUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you are looking for your own WATERFRONT Paradise, look no further!! This fabulous WATERFRONT Home sits on nearly an acre and is easily one of the most desirable properties on Lake Osoyoos!! Spacious home has tons of room, beautiful mature landscaping, huge lawn, private beach and boat dock! Walk in to the formal entrance with large grand staircase, take in the VIEWS from every room, and enjoy your personal retreat in the roomy Master Suite, which encompasses the entire upper floor! Large deck to take in lake life, wet bar, oversized triple car garage, basketball court...this home has it all!! Endless possibilities for anyone seeking privacy and serenity by the water! Just over 120 feet of lake frontage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindy Carrigan, Keller Williams Spokane - Main at 509-458-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Own nearly 5 Acres of gorgeous Lake Osoyoos waterfront property with this Grand Estate!! A beautifully updated home has a ton of charm, as well as all the conveniences of modern living! With nearly 250 feet of waterfront, this property has endless possibilities! Subdivide or keep it all for yourself! Fabulous Kitchen, roomy Master Suite with its own balcony, & large living area to entertain! Spend your summer enjoying the warmest lake in Washington from your private beach. A Must See!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynsey Bilbruck, Keller Williams - Spokane at 509-458-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2MDEzNjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>