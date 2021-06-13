Cancel
Camden, AL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Camden?

Camden Journal
 8 days ago
(CAMDEN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Camden area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Camden area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 51 Camden Byp.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

51 Camden Byp, Camden
Bone's Grocery

2233 Camden Bypass, Camden
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QV at 51 Al-41. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Camden, AL
