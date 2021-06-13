Where’s the most expensive gas in Camden?

(CAMDEN, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Camden area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Camden area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 51 Camden Byp.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 51 Camden Byp, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Bone's Grocery 2233 Camden Bypass, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QV at 51 Al-41. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.