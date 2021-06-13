Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eagar

(EAGAR, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Eagar area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eagar area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagar area appeared to be at Circle K, at 6 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 6 N Main St, Eagar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.77 $ 3.03

Shell 815 E Main St, Springerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Fuels at 12 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.