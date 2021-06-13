Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Eagar

Eagar Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wtmdg_0aSzhnIm00

(EAGAR, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Eagar area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eagar area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eagar area appeared to be at Circle K, at 6 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

6 N Main St, Eagar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.77
$3.03

Shell

815 E Main St, Springerville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$--
$3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Fuels at 12 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

