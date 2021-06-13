Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Linn

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Eagle Lake Haven, located in the extremely sought Fatima R3 school district, features a gorgeous 4 bed, 4.5 bath home over-looking 59 +/- acres of prime central Osage County real estate. The custom brick home has 4934 sq ft of finished living with huge master suite, master bath, and walk-in closet. The open floor plan flows great with excellent views of the in-ground pool and 5.8 acre lake. The lower level is all about entertainment with large family rec room, game room and kitchenette. Step outside to the spacious pool side patio with built in bar and fire place. Acreage consists of mostly open fertile pasture with excellent perimeter and cross fencing along with metal corral and head gate system. Other improvements include a large hay barn, garage, lake pavilion, and shop with built in walk-in cooler.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dale Struemph, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTGFuZExlYWRlci4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1MTC0xMzU0MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> In the middle of rolling hills, blue skies & magnificent Missouri River valley. This country property is the finest Missouri offers. 15 acres, woods, fields & wildflowers, two ponds. 12 mi. west of historic Hermann, restaurants, wineries & shops. Great life awaits. Thriving community if you desire. Beyond town, provides peace & quiet. Beautiful variety, farmland, woods & recreation. Built around antique cabin, the gem speaks for itself. In today’s virtual world of remote work & internet connection, home offers unique opportunity. Escape for all seasons. Large brightly windowed layout welcomes guests. Post & beam construction surrounds finished wood floors & walls. Stunning architecture. Great views. Red barn fits bill. Geothermal. Modern amenities. Scenic drive 100 mi. frm St.L. Just down the road from Washington, Mo, Mercy Hospital complex & other necessities w/out having to drive to St.L. This is a home, unique & comfortable. Perfect for a great life. Please call for an appointment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Martin Lammert, Janet McAfee Inc. at 188-899-14800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMTYwMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> CONNORS COUNTRY LODGE AND RESIDENCE. Brick- 1 1/2 Story brick residence and 8 unit motel. 5 BR, 3 BA brick residence with large yard and fruit trees. Full walk out basement with additional living area, ventless fireplaces, main floor laundry - Separate laundry room in the lodge. Connors country lodge has 8 units , 1 with a kitchenette, the others with microwaves. Great opportunity to live and work. Walk to restaurants-<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nantalie Belloir, RE/MAX Exclusive Properties at 437-850-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxMTk2NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Adorable home situated on a little over 2 (m/l) acres. This home currently offers 4 bedrooms & 1 bathroom, with potential to easily add a 2nd bathroom! Walking into the home, you'll notice the super cozy living room featuring a gorgeous wood burning fireplace & rock accent wall. The eat-in kitchen is HUGE & provides stainless appliances, TWO pantries, & TONS of cabinet/counter space. Down the hall, you'll find 2 nicely guest bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Moving through the home, you'll also come across another guest bedroom offering carpeting for comfort as well as the newly updated bathroom! The garage was converted into a spacious 4th bedroom, but could easily be converted back to a garage if that best suits your needs! Additionally in the home, you'll find the large laundry room. Outside the home, there is an adorable covered front porch, back covered patio leading out to the big fenced in yard backing to trees, carport, & storage shed! Schedule your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNzkxMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>