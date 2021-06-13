Cancel
Linn, MO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Linn

Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 8 days ago
(LINN, MO) Gas prices vary across the Linn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Linn area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.67 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 501 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Linn area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

501 E Main St, Linn
card$2.67
$--
$--
$3.09

Break Time

1300 E Main St , Linn
card$2.67
$3.00
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1763 Us-50 E. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

