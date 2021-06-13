Cancel
Sutton, WV

Paying too much for gas Sutton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 8 days ago
(SUTTON, WV) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Sutton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sutton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sutton area appeared to be at Shell, at 2210 Sutton Ln.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2210 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

BP

2001 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.25

Go Mart

2215 Sutton Ln, Flatwoods
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.06
$--
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Go Mart at 3157 State St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sutton, WV
