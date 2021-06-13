Cancel
Seward, AK

Where’s the most expensive gas in Seward?

 8 days ago
(SEWARD, AK) Gas prices vary across the Seward area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $3.55, with an average price of $3.55 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seward area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seward area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 1707 Seward Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro

1707 Seward Hwy, Seward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$3.51

Essential 1

1801 Seward Hwy, Seward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.65
$3.75
$3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 308 N Harbor St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

