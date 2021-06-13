Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cotulla

(COTULLA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Cotulla area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cotulla area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 202 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cotulla area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 202 N Main St, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Exxon 1206 Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 795 Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Flying J 921 N Ih-35, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.06 $ 3.28 $ 3.21

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1203 N Main St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.