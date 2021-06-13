Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cotulla

Posted by 
Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2nvZ_0aSzhKtp00

(COTULLA, TX) Gas prices vary across the Cotulla area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cotulla area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 202 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cotulla area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

202 N Main St, Cotulla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Exxon

1206 Fm-468, Cotulla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

795 Ih-35, Cotulla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.37
$--

Flying J

921 N Ih-35, Cotulla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$2.75
$3.06
$3.28
$3.21

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1203 N Main St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
15
Followers
78
Post
668
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cotulla, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Cotulla Saturday

(COTULLA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cotulla area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flying J at 921 N Ih-35 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 202 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Cotulla station

(COTULLA, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Cotulla area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Cotulla area went to Sunoco at 795 Ih-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35, the survey found:
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Cotulla Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cotulla: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Diesel survey: Cotulla's cheapest station

(COTULLA, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Cotulla, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Cotulla area went to Valero at 202 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.15, at Flying J at 921 N Ih-35, the survey found:
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

This is the cheapest gas in Cotulla right now

(COTULLA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Cotulla area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon. Sunoco at 795 Ih-35 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 202 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Cotulla

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cotulla: 1. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 2. Cashier-Cook-Stocker Fuel America Travel Center; 3. Diesel Technician Mechanic; 4. Permanent Family Practice Pediatrics MD in TX; 5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 6. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 8. Student Truck Driver CDL; 9. OTR Solo and Team Drivers Wanted up to .80 cpm and $20,000 sign on bonus; 10. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams;
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Check out these Cotulla homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: STOP !! LOOK !! LISTEN !! Once in a while we get such an awesome listing. I promise you, this VERY AFFORDABLE, SUPER CUTE & UPDATED HOME! How about a SUPER PRIVATE with corner lot, a covered patio perfect for entertaining and Pool for those hot summer days-check. Let's add a huge garage room converted into media room- check. Let's top it off with a 5 year old Roof, Water Heater, HVAC System, fence. WOW !!! UNBELIEVABLE !!! Close to all of the hustle & bustle#WHATAREYOUWAITINGFOR #LETSMAKEADEAL !!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shital Patel, Century 21 Northside at 210-979-6700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This four bedroom/three bath home sits on almost an acre and has plenty of potential. There is, however, extensive water damage to the back part of the house that would need to be repaired prior to occupying the residence. Schedule an appointment to see if this diamond in the rough is for you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terri Marshall, Tina Kahlig & Assoc. R.E. at 210-495-8462</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Custom 4 bedroom/3 bath manufactured home situated on 5 beautiful, hilltop acres only two minutes from downtown Cotulla. This home is perfect for those who want the feel of country living while having all the conveniences of living in town! This lovely home includes a cozy living room with a fireplace, large kitchen with an island along with lots of cabinets and countertop space, a media room as well as a utility/mudroom. All the bedrooms are roomy with nice sized closets. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet, and the master bath sports double vanities and an oversized walk-in shower. Lots of windows allow for plenty of natural light and very nice views. Lounge outside on the massive deck and enjoy the landscaped lawn and the beautiful scenery. The property is surrounded on three sides by South Texas brush and wildlife with the Nueces river being just down the hill. The location is serene and private. The 5 acres is fully fenced with a gated entrance and sits at the end of the road with no thru traffic. There's an automatic sprinkler system to keep the yard green, a guest house and also some small animal pens. If you're looking for a little piece of heaven in Cotulla, this is it! Call me to schedule an appointment. (The 150+- acres bordering this property has river frontage and is currently for sale).<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terri Marshall, Tina Kahlig & Assoc. R.E. at 210-495-8462</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Comfortable home located on a large lot with plenty of room to grow. Recently, converted into a 2-bedroom home. This building sits on 3 lots so there is plenty of room for improvements. Come take a look.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robert Salazar, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Job alert: These Cotulla jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cotulla: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,352 per week; 2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 4. Vacuum Truck Driver; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,100/Week + $3,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 7. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req; 8. Class A CDL - Local Intermodal truck driver; 9. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cotulla

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cotulla: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Cashier-Cook-Stocker Fuel America Travel Center; 4. Diesel Technician Mechanic; 5. Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Travel Allied - $43.93/Hour $1581/Weekly; 6. MAINT SUPV I, II, III - Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, General Maintenanc...; 7. Part-Time Optometrist- Pearsall, Texas; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 9. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 10. OTR Solo and Team Drivers Wanted up to .80 cpm and $20,000 sign on bonus;