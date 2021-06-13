Cancel
Munising, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Munising

Munising Post
 8 days ago
(MUNISING, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Munising area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Munising area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 401 Mi-28 E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

401 Mi-28 E, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.48
$3.78
$3.19

Krist

120 W Munising Ave, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Krist

160 Brook St, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.69
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Munising, MI
