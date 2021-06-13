Cancel
Falls City, NE

Don’t overpay for gas in Falls City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km2Nc_0aSzhGMv00

(FALLS CITY, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Falls City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Falls City area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.82, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Falls City area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1501 Harlan St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1501 Harlan St, Falls City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$2.82
$--
$3.09

Kwik Shop

1403 Harlan St, Falls City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1221 Harlan St, Falls City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sac & Fox Tradn Post at 305 Main St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Falls City, NE
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

