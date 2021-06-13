Don’t overpay for gas in Falls City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FALLS CITY, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Falls City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Falls City area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.82, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Falls City area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1501 Harlan St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1501 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Shop 1403 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1221 Harlan St, Falls City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sac & Fox Tradn Post at 305 Main St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.