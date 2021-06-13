Cancel
Marlette, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marlette

Marlette Bulletin
 8 days ago
(MARLETTE, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.09 for gas in the Marlette area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marlette area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedy Q, at 2998 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Q at 2998 Main St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Marlette

(MARLETTE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.28 if you’re buying diesel in Marlette, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Marlette area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.11 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39.
House-hunt Marlette: What’s on the market

(MARLETTE, MI) Looking for a house in Marlette? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.