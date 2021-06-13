Cancel
Russell, KS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Russell

Posted by 
 8 days ago
(RUSSELL, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Russell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Russell area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Russell area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1410 S Fossil St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

1410 S Fossil St, Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

24/7 Travel Store

1415 S Fossil St, Russell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St . As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Russell, KS
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

