Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Russell

(RUSSELL, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Russell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Russell area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Russell area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1410 S Fossil St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1410 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

24/7 Travel Store 1415 S Fossil St, Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St . As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.