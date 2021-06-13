Cancel
Lovelock, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in Lovelock: Analysis shows most expensive station

Lovelock Daily
 8 days ago
(LOVELOCK, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.72 for gas in the Lovelock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lovelock area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.72 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lovelock area appeared to be at Chevron, at 150 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lovelock area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

150 Main St, Lovelock
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 163 E Main St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lovelock, NV
Lovelock, NVPosted by
Lovelock Daily

This is the cheapest gas in Lovelock right now

(LOVELOCK, NV) According to Lovelock gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 163 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Chevron at 150 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.