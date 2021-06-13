Don’t overpay for gas in Lovelock: Analysis shows most expensive station
(LOVELOCK, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.72 for gas in the Lovelock area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lovelock area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.72 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lovelock area appeared to be at Chevron, at 150 Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lovelock area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 163 E Main St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.