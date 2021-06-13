Where’s the most expensive gas in Gold Beach?

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gas prices vary across the Gold Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gold Beach area ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.46 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 29719 Ellensburg Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 29719 Ellensburg Ave, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.