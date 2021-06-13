Cancel
Cuba, NM

Paying too much for gas Cuba? Analysis shows most expensive station

Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 8 days ago
(CUBA, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Cuba?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cuba area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cuba area appeared to be at Speedway, at 6475 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 6475 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cuba, NM
With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

