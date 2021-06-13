Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, CO

Don’t overpay for gas in Burlington: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COjjI_0aSzh8OM00

(BURLINGTON, CO) Gas prices vary across the Burlington area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burlington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 415 S Lincoln St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

415 S Lincoln St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burlington Times

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
9
Followers
80
Post
377
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Western Convenience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURLINGTON, CO) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.26 at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Conoco at 415 S Lincoln St, the survey found:
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Burlington area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon. Western Convenience at 122 S Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 415 S Lincoln St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Get hired! Job openings in and around Burlington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Burlington: 1. Automotive Technician; 2. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,870 per week; 3. General Manager - Truck Care; 4. Client Services Associate; 5. Retail Team Member; 6. Outside Sales Representative; 7. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract); 8. Service Technician; 9. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 10. CO- MT/MLT - Swing Shift - $50.95 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**;
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Burlington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Burlington: 1. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 2. Registered Nurse | RN | PCU (Contract); 3. Parts Counter Sales; 4. CO - PERM MT/MLT - Days - $40,601 - $52,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**; 5. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Goodland); 6. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 7. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 8. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Goodland); 9. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 10. Registered Nurse | RN | PACU (Contract);