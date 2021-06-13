Cancel
Battle Mountain, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in Battle Mountain: Analysis shows most expensive station

Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 8 days ago
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Battle Mountain area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Battle Mountain area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Flying J, at 650 W Front St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J

650 W Front St, Battle Mountain
card$3.19
$3.36
$3.56
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 710 W Front St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

