Don’t overpay for gas in Battle Mountain: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Battle Mountain area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Battle Mountain area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Flying J, at 650 W Front St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J 650 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 710 W Front St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.