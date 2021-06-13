Cancel
Cozad, NE

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cozad

Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzh6cu00

(COZAD, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Cozad?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cozad area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pump & Pantry, at 604 E Us-30.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cozad area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pump & Pantry

604 E Us-30, Cozad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 510 S Meridian Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

