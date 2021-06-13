Cancel
Newberry, MI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newberry

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 8 days ago
(NEWBERRY, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Newberry?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newberry area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newberry area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 13957 Mi-28.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

13957 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$--
$3.09

Pickelman's

13788 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

Zephyr

14077 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 7502 Mi-123. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

