Don’t overpay for gas in Newcastle: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Newcastle area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newcastle area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newcastle area appeared to be at Short Stop, at 2206 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 2.88 $ 2.88 $ 3.09

4 Way 1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 6 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.