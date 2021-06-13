Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Don’t overpay for gas in Newcastle: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Newcastle Updates
8 days ago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYh3W_0aSzh4rS00

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Newcastle area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newcastle area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newcastle area appeared to be at Short Stop, at 2206 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop

2206 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$2.88
$2.88
$3.09

4 Way

1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$--
$3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 6 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

