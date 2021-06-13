Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Goodland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goodland area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.88 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Goodland area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2423 Enterprise Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 2423 Enterprise Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 320 E 8Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.