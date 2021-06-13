Cancel
Goodland, KS

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Goodland

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49M6Wc_0aSzh3yj00

(GOODLAND, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Goodland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goodland area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.88 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Goodland area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2423 Enterprise Rd.

If you're hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

2423 Enterprise Rd, Goodland
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 320 E 8Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Goodland, KS
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

