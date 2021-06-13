Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Goodland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Craftsman style bungalow ...ready to move in condition! Outside you'll enjoy maintenance free steel siding and soffits and a covered front porch. Brick patio and privacy fenced yard. The inside is very welcoming living room with refinished hardwood floor, eat in kitchen with new appliances, 2 bedrooms on main floor (one currently used as dining room) and one bath. Remodeled basement with two bedrooms (owner currently uses one as an amazing walk in closet), utility room, bath and storage area. Security system that you can monitor on your phone. Detached one car garage. Take a look at the new exterior paint...completed week of April 24...fresh, new color and shutters added too. 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath bi-level. Upper level has large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms, bath and large storage closet. The lower level ha big family room, two bedrooms, laundry/storage and 1/2 bath. There's a fenced yard, attached garage, central heat and air, nice floor coverings, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Here's one you won't want to miss! Craftsman home in great condition. The main floor offers a large living room, two bedrooms, dining area, kitchen with appliances, 1 1/4 baths , laundry room with access to back yard and den/office (could be additional bedroom). Included is stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer. The basement has family room, two bedrooms, 1/2 bath and storage. Original woodwork, carpet and hardwood floors. Double car detached garage, central heat and air, sprinkler system in yard, privacy fenced corner lot. Welcome home! This simple yet efficiently designed home is ready for you to enjoy. This home features move-in capability with added attributes that are hard to find. This ranch style house features covered decks in both the front and rear of the home, a single car attached and single car detached garage, a water-fed yard, and a fenced in backyard. Inside the home, the main level offers all your main features. This would include three of the four bedrooms, dining and kitchen areas, laundry room, and a bathroom. In the basement of this home you have extra spaces that can be repurposed to whatever you may desire, and you also have the fourth bedroom which offers its own bathroom. There is also a family room downstairs which brings the basement whole. Don't hesitate or waste any time, and come see for yourself what this home can offer you and your family!