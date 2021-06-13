Don’t overpay for gas in Cle Elum: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLE ELUM, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Cle Elum?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cle Elum area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 207 W 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cle Elum area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 207 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 804 W First St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.