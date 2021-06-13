Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Don’t overpay for gas in Cle Elum: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOZaH_0aSzh26000

(CLE ELUM, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Cle Elum?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cle Elum area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 207 W 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cle Elum area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

207 W 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$3.20
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.30

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 804 W First St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

