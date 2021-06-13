Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

Paying too much for gas New Hampton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0aSzh1DH00

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in New Hampton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Hampton area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Star, at 115 E Main St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Star at 115 E Main St . As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
12
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hampton, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

Where's the cheapest gas in New Hampton?

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Hampton area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Hampton area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. Kwik Star at 115 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Star at 115 E Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.